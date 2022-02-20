Buna Cougars top the Kountze Lions, 55-32.

The Cougars enter playoffs as the number one seed and the Lions fall to number two.

ORANGE, Texas — Buna Cougars took over bear territory in 55-32 victory against the Kountze Lions.

Kountze took the lead at the beginning and went into halftime with a two point lead.

However, the Cougars found their footing at the end of the third and gained a three point lead.

Buna stunned Kountze in the fourth and kept the Lions to only two points in the last stretch of the game.

The Cougars are now the number one seed heading into playoffs. The Lions are number two.