Buna boys and girls leave East Chambers with wins

WINNIE, Texas — Buna and East Chambers have plenty of basketball history, so you can count on some great games.
After the Lady Cougars blasted East Chambers 67-24, it was time for the main event.
In game that went back and forth throughout the night, Buna clawed their way to a 49-48 win over the Runnin' Bucs.
The loss was the first for East Chambers in 22-3A play and put the Cougars back in the thick of the district race.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
21-6A
West Brook 57 North Shore 44
21-5A
Nederland 61 Port Arthur Memorial 42
(6) Crosby 91 Port Neches-Groves 45
(1) Beaumont United 72 Galena Park 45
21-4A
(12) Hardin-Jefferson 96 Liberty 39
Hamshire-Fannett 73 Shepherd 58
22-4A
(2) Silsbee 92 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 60
Orangefield 56 Vidor 39
22-3A
Buna 49 East Chambers 38
Woodville 51 Anahuac 49
Kountze 81 Kirbyville 44
24-2A
Brookeland 52 Colmesneil 25
NON-DISTRICT
Barbers Hill 72 Lumberton 57
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
21-5A
Beaumont United 100 Galena Park 17
Crosby 38 Port Neches-Groves 31
17-4A
Jasper 77 Rusk 38
21-4A
(2) Hardin-Jefferson 98 Liberty 25
Hamshire-Fannett 42 Shepherd 16
22-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 73 Silsbee 64
Orangefield 52 Vidor 31
22-3A
(9) Woodville 57 Anahuac 26
Kountze 38 Kirbyville 32 (OT)