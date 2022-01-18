Buna boys and girls leave East Chambers with wins

Buna basketball has big night in Winnie

WINNIE, Texas — Buna and East Chambers have plenty of basketball history, so you can count on some great games.

After the Lady Cougars blasted East Chambers 67-24, it was time for the main event.

In game that went back and forth throughout the night, Buna clawed their way to a 49-48 win over the Runnin' Bucs.

The loss was the first for East Chambers in 22-3A play and put the Cougars back in the thick of the district race.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

21-6A

West Brook 57 North Shore 44

21-5A

Nederland 61 Port Arthur Memorial 42

(6) Crosby 91 Port Neches-Groves 45

(1) Beaumont United 72 Galena Park 45

21-4A

(12) Hardin-Jefferson 96 Liberty 39

Hamshire-Fannett 73 Shepherd 58

22-4A

(2) Silsbee 92 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 60

Orangefield 56 Vidor 39

22-3A

Buna 49 East Chambers 38

Woodville 51 Anahuac 49

Kountze 81 Kirbyville 44

24-2A

Brookeland 52 Colmesneil 25

NON-DISTRICT

Barbers Hill 72 Lumberton 57

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

21-5A

Beaumont United 100 Galena Park 17

Crosby 38 Port Neches-Groves 31

17-4A

Jasper 77 Rusk 38

21-4A

(2) Hardin-Jefferson 98 Liberty 25

Hamshire-Fannett 42 Shepherd 16

22-4A

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 73 Silsbee 64

Orangefield 52 Vidor 31