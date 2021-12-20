Big second half sparks Silsbee over rival Hardin-Jefferson

Tigers take charge of Hardin County Havoc after tight first half

SILSBEE, Texas — Holiday hoops season is in full swing with high school basketball games being played through the holiday break.

Monday afternoon longtime rivals Silsbee and Hardin-Jefferson met for the latest edition of Hardin County Havoc.

The Hawks travels to Tiger Gym looking for an upset of second ranked team in Class 4A.

After trailing by double-digits, Silsbee heated up in time to take a four point lead in the halftime.

From there the Tigers managed to pull away for a 77-53 non-district win.

Meanwhile Little Cypress-Mauriceville hit the road for a huge test at traditional power Houston Yates.

The eight ranked Lions proved to be too strong as the Battlin' Bears fell, 86-66.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-DISTRICT

(#2 4A) Silsbee 77 (#12 4A) Hardin-Jefferson 53

(#8 4A) Yates 86 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 66

Liberty 70 Hull-Daisetta 18

Anahuac 64 Splendora 58

Spurger 90 Goodrich 32

(#24 3A) East Chambers 65 Kelly 50

West Brook 68 Dobie 38

Tarkington 67 Lumberton 55

Buna 64 West Orange-Stark 63

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

21-5A

Nederland 46 Port Neches-Groves 30

Beaumont United 72 Crosby 59

(16) Barbers Hill 62 Port Arthur Memorial 56

NON-DISTRICT

Orangefield 51 Buna 34