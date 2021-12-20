Big second half sparks Silsbee over rival Hardin-Jefferson

SILSBEE, Texas — Holiday hoops season is in full swing with high school basketball games being played through the holiday break.
Monday afternoon longtime rivals Silsbee and Hardin-Jefferson met for the latest edition of Hardin County Havoc.
The Hawks travels to Tiger Gym looking for an upset of second ranked team in Class 4A.
After trailing by double-digits, Silsbee heated up in time to take a four point lead in the halftime.
From there the Tigers managed to pull away for a 77-53 non-district win.
Meanwhile Little Cypress-Mauriceville hit the road for a huge test at traditional power Houston Yates.
The eight ranked Lions proved to be too strong as the Battlin' Bears fell, 86-66.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-DISTRICT
(#2 4A) Silsbee 77 (#12 4A) Hardin-Jefferson 53
(#8 4A) Yates 86 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 66
Liberty 70 Hull-Daisetta 18
Anahuac 64 Splendora 58
Spurger 90 Goodrich 32
(#24 3A) East Chambers 65 Kelly 50
West Brook 68 Dobie 38
Tarkington 67 Lumberton 55
Buna 64 West Orange-Stark 63
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
21-5A
Nederland 46 Port Neches-Groves 30
Beaumont United 72 Crosby 59
(16) Barbers Hill 62 Port Arthur Memorial 56
NON-DISTRICT
Orangefield 51 Buna 34