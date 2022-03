Yates is one of 48 players selected to participate the minicamp and scrimmage.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The USA Basketball Men's Developmental National Team Committee has selected 48 high school athletes to participate in a minicamp that coincides with the 2022 NCAA Final Four. One local talent made the roster.

The committee invited Beaumont United's Wesley Yates III. He'll get to play in a scrimmage at the Caesars Superdome, which also hosts the Men's Final Four, on April 3.