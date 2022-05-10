Beaumont United's Wesley Yates, III chooses Washington

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 409 has had its fair share of basketball talent. Guys like BJ Tyler, Stephen Jackson, Kendrick Perkins, J'Covan Brown and more recently Kenneth Lofton, Jr.
Today the next big name coming out of Southeast Texas made his college commitment.
Four-star senior shooting guard Wesley Yates, III out of Beaumont United will take his talents to the University of Washington.
Yates had narrowed his choices down to nine schools that included Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, LSU, Stanford, Texas and Washington.
In the end the Huskies got the commitment from one of the top fifty players in the nation.
One big plus U-Dub had to offer was former NBA player Quincy Pondexter serving as an assistant coach. He just happens to be Wesley Yates' cousin.
"It was just player development. I feel like they can develop me the best into becoming a pro, what I want to be. And just the family that I have out there, with my cousin being on the staff and him playing in the NBA, I feel like he's going to get the best out of me. I feel like he can push me to my limits and I just trust him to develop me as a player. I'm ready to get on campus and I'm ready to get a lot of wins. Ready to bring a lot of wins to the team. Bring a lot of buckets, just do what I do. They can expect a complete player to come and just play the game the right way."
Beaumont United will open their quest for a third-straight State Championship in the Aldine ISD Campbell Center November 12 against Cy Falls.