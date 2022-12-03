Beaumont United wins second straight 5A State Championship!

Timberwolves hold off Mansfield Timberview to win back-to-back titles

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since Beaumont Hebert three-peated in 1982, Beaumont ISD is home to a back-to-back State Champions in boys basketball.

Beaumont United fought off a tough Mansfield Timberview team Saturday afternoon in the Alamodome to the win the 5A State Championship, 62-57.

The Timberwolves trailed at halftime 31-27, before outscoring the Wolves 17-8 in the third quarter.

Kayde Dotson was lights out from the field, connection on 7 of 11 shots, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. He would wrap up the night with a team high 17 points.

Trealyn Porchia was just as good, hitting six of eight shots for 14 points. He was also clutch in multiple situations down the stretch to help clinch the victory.

Two other Beaumont United players finished in double figures, and they're familiar names.

Wesley Yates had 12 points, while MVP Terrance Arceneaux pitched in with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Coach David Green said his team's tough schedule helped his team stay calm in the final minutes.

"We lost our first game of the year because I thought we had the big head. We went out there and lost to Cy Ranch and they refocused. We had bootcamp after that. We ain't losing no more. We going to the national tournament and we're going to play some tough teams. So only two losses after that to those national power-type teams, and those games were close. We were battle-tested for this moment. Battle-tested. That's why they can handle pressure. I don't even have to worry. I'm asking them, 'do you want me to call a timeout?' Coach we got it. That's the kind of kids we have here."

Terrence Arceneaux reflected on his time at Beaumont United as he prepares to play at the University of Houston.

"The goal was to win State my ninth grade year. Me and Coach Green sat down. He told me what I needed to do to get better and different things like that, and he stuck with me. He believed in me all my four years. To have me up on varsity and get better. Now look at us. We two -time State Champs."

Coach Green was emotional when talking about his senior leader Arceneaux.