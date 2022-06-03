Beaumont United Timberwolves face rematch in 4A State Semifinal game

Once again Dallas Kimball is a road block on the Timberwolves' road to a title.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont United Timberwolves will compete for a back-to-back State Title in a rematch of last year's championship game.

The Timberwolves will face Dallas Kimball on Friday at 7 p.m.

Last year Beaumont United squeezed past Kimball in overtime winning by one point, 71 to 70.

Terrance Arceneaux was named conference 5A MVP and is back this year with a 34-3 team.

Kimball is 30-8 this season and the last time the Knights won a State Title was back in 2014 when they competed in the 4A tournament.