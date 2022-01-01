Beaumont United Timberwolves demolish Nederland Bulldogs, 64-40

After a week of tournaments the Timberwolves and the Bulldogs resume district play at Nederland High School.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Beaumont United is back home in Texas after participating in The King Cotton Holiday Classic. The Timberwolves beat Watson Chapel, 66-18, and Christian Brothers College, 67-59. However in the Championship North Little Rock beat Beaumont United, 82-72.

Nederland basketball also kept busy at the New Caney ISD Tournament. The Bulldogs beat Grand Oaks in overtime, 67-66. Number six ranked Cy Falls shut down Nederland beating the Bulldogs, 61-34. Nederland came back after that with a win over Rosenburg Terry, 65-62. The Bulldogs finished with a win over Santa Fe, 55-44.

Beaumont United traveled to Nederland High School for their district game against the Bulldogs.