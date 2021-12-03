Beaumont United faces Dallas Kimball in state 5A championship

The Timberwolves will be in a showdown against Dallas Kimball Friday night at 7 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — March Madness is starting a little early in the 409!

The Beaumont United Timberwolves are in a showdown against Dallas Kimball Friday night at 7 p.m. in the 5A boys championship game.

The Timberwolves are 30-0 on the season, the only undefeated boys team as they advance to their first state title game in the school's third season.

409Sports Director Ashly Elam is in San Antonio and will have live reports from the Alamodome tonight on 12News @ 5 & 6 p.m.

5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

(2) Beaumont United vs (12) Dallas Kimball

Friday | 7:00 p.m. | Alamodome San Antonio

The Timberwolves punched their ticket the the championship game after a dominating performance against Leander Glenn in the semifinal game.