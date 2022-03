After a one point win over Goose Creek Memorial, the Timberwolves are determined to not have another close game.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont United Timberwolves threw fans for a loop on Tuesday in a Triple overtime game against Goose Creek Memorial.

It was one of the closest Beaumont United games played all season.

The Timberwolves played hard until the end and were led by Junior Wesley Yates who put up 40 points in the 79 to 78 win.