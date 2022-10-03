Beaumont United rallies past Dallas Kimball to reach second-straight State Championship

Timberwolves will get a shot at defending title after edging Dallas Kimball

SAN ANTONIO — The rematch of last year's 5A State Championship between Beaumont United and Dallas Kimball lived up to the hype, though it wasn't a buzzer beater that clinched the game.

Instead is was a clutch defensive play with 4.4 seconds left that sealed the deal for the Timberwolves in a 66-64 semifinal win.

It was another classic battle despite things being lopsided early on.

Kimball exploded out of the gates with 14-2 lead that included multiple dunks. At the end of the first quarter the Knights held a 23-15 advantage while shooting 82% from the field.

Coach David Green's team would settle down and own the second quarter, outscoring Kimball 15-7 to tie the game at halftime.

Beaumont United's moment would disappear in the second half with Kimball taking a 54-43 lead with just under seven minutes left in the fourth.

After that the Timberwolves showed the poise and determination of a defending champion, grinding their way to the final minute.

With just sixteen second left on the clock, sophomore Clarence Payia hit the second of two free throws to give Beaumont United their first lead since there was 3:57 left in the third.

Following some tough defense on the Knights' final inbound play, the Timberwolves clinched a 66-64 victory.

Coach David Green applauded both teams.

"It was an awesome game played by two great teams. Well coached. It's sad that one team had to lose 'cause they both played their hearts out. My heart goes out to Kimball. Great job. Great year. Both teams didn't quit 'til the end, but our kids when we got down double figures they stepped up and they played Beaumont United basketball as a team."

Wesley Yates led BU with 20 points after hitting 7 of 22 shots. Terrance Arceneaux nearly pulled off a double-double with 11 points and 9 rebounds.

The real hero of the night was the sophomore, Payia. The sophomore hit 6 of 7 shots under the bright lights to finish with 16 points

Arceneaux gave credit to the Timberwolves tough schedule.

"We had a lot of tough battles throughout the season. We really was ready in case we went down. We had a lot of turnovers in the first quarter that led to them getting a good lead but we knew what we had to do to get back."

Up next for Beaumont United (35-3) is the 5A State Championship Saturday at 3:00 pm in the Ala.modome. The Timberwolves will battle the Wolves of Mansfield Timberview (36-4) after they defeated Boerne Champion, 55-43.

Coach Green knows his team will be ready.