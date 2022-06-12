Beaumont United overpowers Silsbee, 93-63

SILSBEE, Texas — In a battle of two of the premier boys basketball programs in Southeast Texas, Beaumont United ran past Silsbee in non-district action, 93-63.
The win moves the Timberwolves record to (9-1), while the Tigers drop to (3-9) on the season.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-DISTRICT
#6 (6A) Beaumont United 93 #3 (4A) Silsbee 63
West Brook 69 Nederland 49
#18 (5A) Barbers Hill 53 #18 (4A) Hamshire-Fannett 51
Vidor 70 Warren 47
Anahuac 56 Jasper 42
#16 (3A) East Chambers 62 Liberty 44
Buna 61 Woodville 52
Colmesneil 61 Leggett 56
#12 (1A) Brookeland 46 Broaddus 31
Spurger 48 Apple Springs 41
Kelly 79 Emery 49
Evadale 67 Kirbyville 60
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-DISTRICT
Shadow Creek 51 Beaumont United 38
Hamshire-Fannett 66 Nederland 30
East Chambers 52 Hardin 51
Warren 34 Kirbyville 17
Huntington 41 Woodville 37