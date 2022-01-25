Beaumont United mauls Crosby is battle of state ranked teams

BEAUMONT, Texas — A top ten showdown between district rivals Beaumont United and Crosby highlighted the Tuesday night slate, but when it was settled the Timberwolves were too powerful.
Top ranked Beaumont United pummeled number six Crosby 76-57 to remain undefeated in District 21-5A.
With the victory Beaumont United improves to (24-3, 7-0), while the Cougars fall to (12-11, 5-2).
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
21-5A
Barbers Hill 62 Port Arthur Memorial 44
(1) Beaumont United 76 (6) Crosby 57
Nederland 55 Port Neches-Groves 40
21-4A
(11) Hardin-Jefferson 65 Hamshire-Fannett 50
22-4A
Bridge City 65 Vidor 63
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 77 Lumberton 61
(2) Silsbee 92 Orangefield 47
22-3A
Newton 60 Anahuac 54
Buna 66 Kirbyville 43
Kountze 74 Warren 47
24-2A
West Sabine 78 Spurger 27
Big Sandy 57 Brookeland 40
25-2A
Evadale 42 Sabine Pass 35
West Hardin 78 Deweyville 26
28-1A
Burkeville 58 Chester 48
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
21-5A
Crosby 60 Beaumont United 57
Barbers Hill 54 Port Arthur Memorial 33
21-4A
(2) Hardin-Jefferson 106 Hamshire-Fannett 33
22-4A
Silsbee 63 Orangefield 32
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42 Lumberton 27
22-3A
(9) Woodville 40 East Chambers 27
Kountze 50 Warren 45 (OT)
25-2A
Evadale 77 Sabine Pass 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
21-5A
Crosby 2 Port Neches-Groves 1
21-4A
Bridge City 3 Hardin-Jefferson 1
Silsbee 1 Vidor 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Jasper 0
22-4A
Anahuac 8 La Marque 2
NON-DISTRICT
Splendora 3 Bob Hope 1
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 4 Crosby 1
Nederland 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0
21-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6 Jasper 1
Vidor 9 Silsbee 1
Hardin-Jefferson 5 Bridge City 0