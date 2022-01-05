Beaumont United celebrates Timberwolves' back-to-back state title

Community support continues to pour in a month after Beaumont United basketball won their second straight state title.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — About a month after Beaumont United basketball beat Mansfield Timberview, 62-57, to win the programs second straight state championship, community members threw a proper celebration for the team.

Beaumont ISD held a parade and pep rally for the championship team where Timberwolf pride ran strong.

The team led the parade and each member had a personal corvette to ride in and flash their championship rings.

The community celebrated the win like it happened yesterday and the team says it appreciates all the love that's been showed since the season ended.

"It lets you know that we've got great fans and great school support from administration, our teachers and everyone that's here today. The parents," said head coach David Green. "It's awesome to come back home with back-to-back state championships. It doesn't happen every day so we're making the most out of it. It's been great I mean people have been showering us with love since we've been back and I'm just ecstatic about that."

"It feels great knowing that every body supports us even after we done won it like a month ago, but every body still come out to show they support," said shooting guard Wesley Yates III. "Show they really care about us."

The Timberwolves were missing MVP Terrance Arceneaux because he was in Tennessee playing in the Iverson Classic. Soon he'll graduate and transition from a Timberwolf to a Houston Cougar.

During the celebration there was a lot of talk about a three-peat so it sounds like the team has goals set for next season already.