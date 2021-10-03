Basketball championship: Beaumont United, Hardin-Jefferson heading to San Antonio

Lady Hawks & Timberwolves advance to the Alamodome in respective districts

BEAUMONT, Texas — March Madness is starting a little early in the 409!

The Beaumont United Timberwolves and the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks have both advanced to the state championships at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

And 409Sports will be live from San Antonio for all of the action!

Timberwolves on fire

The BU Timberwolves advanced to the 5A state championship after a dominating performance against Leander Glenn in the semifinal game.

The Timberwolves will be in a showdown against Dallas Kimball Friday night at 7 p.m. in the 5A boys championship game.

The Timberwolves are 30-0 on the season as they advance to their first state title game in the school's third season.

5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

(2) Beaumont United vs (12) Dallas Kimball

Friday | 7:00 p.m. | Alamodome San Antonio

Soaring into San Antonio

The Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks are soaring into San Antonio undefeated for the 4A station championship Thursday.

The Lady Hawks are taking on a Canyon program (29-1) with tons of history that includes 28 State Tournament appearances and 19 State titles. The Lady Hawks have made 8 tournament appearances since 1984.

"I don't think they care about history because they weren't alive for a whole lot of them," head coach Mike Fogo said. "And so with the young group today, it's about right now."

The Lady Hawks have a core group of players ready for the challenge. Among them, Duke commit Ashlon Jackson.

"Coming back from the eighth grade going to state my ninth grade year, it was bittersweet. But now it's a different feeling. It's like I'm going there to win, nothing else," Jackson said.