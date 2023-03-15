Beaumont United basketball players invited to The Throne High School National Championship Tournament

The Beaumont United roster will play in the tournament as the Beaumont Elite starting March 29 against The Ville(OH).

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont United basketball players have been invited to the first NBA Players Association national high school basketball tournament called The Throne.

This is a four-day single-elimination bracket style tournament bringing together the top 16 teams in the country.

However, because of UIL rules, the players can't be labeled as the Beaumont United Timberwolves, so they'll enter the tournament as the Beaumont Elite.

The Throne starts on Wednesday, March 29, and Beaumont Elite is slated to face the Ville, or players from Centerville High School in Ohio.

Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy is the other Texas team participating in the tournament.