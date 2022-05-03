Beaumont United and Silsbee are heading to State!

Timberwolves and Tigers are moving on to San Antonio

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 409 will be represented by two local schools next week at the UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament in San Antonio after Beaumont United and Silsbee captured Region III Championships Saturday afternoon.

The Timberwolves were faced with a familiar for in the 5A Region III Championship in Lufkin. After sweeping Crosby in district play, Beaumont United was pushed by the Cougars this time around.

BU would settle down in the end holding off Crosby, 63-57.

Beaumont United's next outing will be Thursday night a 7 or 8:30 pm in San Antonio's Alamodome.

Meanwhile up in Lufkin, Silsbee handled their business in the 4A Region III Semifinals.

Much like Beaumont United, the Tigers were pushed to the limit at times before pulling away from Houston Washington, 80-74.

Silsbee will hit the court again Friday afternoon in the Alamodome at either 1:30 or 3 pm.