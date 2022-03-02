Beaumont United and Silsbee are heading to Region III Tournaments this weekend

The Timberwolves and Tigers are just two wins away from State

BEAUMONT, Texas — It wasn't easy, but Southeast Texas still has two boys basketball team in the UIL Playoffs.

Both Beaumont United and Silsbee survived upset bids in the Regional Quarterfinals to clinch spots in their respective Region III Tournaments.

Beaumont United will travel to Aldine ISD's Campbell Center to face Pflugerville Weiss in the 5A Region III Semifinals.

In Class 4A, Silsbee will head north to Lufkin where they are matched up with Waco Connally Friday night.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A REGION III TOURNAMENT

Aldine ISD Campbell Center

SEMIFINALS

(8) Katy Paetow (28-5) vs (10) Crosby (20-11)

Friday 6:00 pm

(1) Beaumont United (32-3) vs Pflugerville Weiss (26-12)

Friday 8:00 pm

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday 2:00 pm

4A REGION III TOURNAMENT

Lufkin ISD Athletic Complex

SEMIFINALS

(18) Austin LBJ (24-7) vs (3) Houston Washington (28-4)

Friday 5:30 pm

(2) Silsbee (30-6) vs (13) Waco Connally (30-3)

Friday 7:30 pm