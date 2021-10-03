409Sports High School Roundup: March 9

Beaumont United advances to 5A State Championship!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont United Timberwolves became the second team from the 409 to advance to the Alamodome after a dominating performance against Leander Glenn in the 5A State Semifinals in Houston.

BU built a 43-21 halftime lead over the Grizzlies on the way to a lopsided 82-57 win.

Next up for the Timberwolves is a showdown with Dallas Kimball Friday night at 7 pm in the 5A State Championship. The Knights knocked off Amarillo in overtime Tuesday night.

Over the weekend the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks also advanced to the 4A State Championship against Canyon. Tip-off for that one is set for 2:00 pm Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A STATE SEMIFINALS

(2) Beaumont United 82 (23) Leander Glenn 57 F

5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

(2) Beaumont United vs (12) Dallas Kimball

Friday 7:00 pm, Alamodome - San Antonio

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

23-2A

Colmesneil 16 Burkeville 5 F

NON-DISTRICT

Orangefield 12 Newton 1 F

Vidor 10 Port Neches-Groves 6 F

Hamshire-Fannett 10 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0 F

West Brook 14 Beaumont United 2 F

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

21-5A

Nederland 6 Port Neches-Groves 2 F

22-4A

(6) Orangefield 6 Vidor 5 F

(21) Little Cypress-Mauriceville 20 Silsbee 5 F

Bridge City 10 West Orange-Stark 0 F

22-3A

Kirbyville 10 (25) Kountze 0 F

Woodville 7 Anahuac 1 F