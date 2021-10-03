409Sports High School Roundup: March 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont United Timberwolves became the second team from the 409 to advance to the Alamodome after a dominating performance against Leander Glenn in the 5A State Semifinals in Houston.
BU built a 43-21 halftime lead over the Grizzlies on the way to a lopsided 82-57 win.
Next up for the Timberwolves is a showdown with Dallas Kimball Friday night at 7 pm in the 5A State Championship. The Knights knocked off Amarillo in overtime Tuesday night.
Over the weekend the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks also advanced to the 4A State Championship against Canyon. Tip-off for that one is set for 2:00 pm Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5A STATE SEMIFINALS
(2) Beaumont United 82 (23) Leander Glenn 57 F
5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Beaumont United vs (12) Dallas Kimball
Friday 7:00 pm, Alamodome - San Antonio
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
23-2A
Colmesneil 16 Burkeville 5 F
NON-DISTRICT
Orangefield 12 Newton 1 F
Vidor 10 Port Neches-Groves 6 F
Hamshire-Fannett 10 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0 F
West Brook 14 Beaumont United 2 F
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
21-5A
Nederland 6 Port Neches-Groves 2 F
22-4A
(6) Orangefield 6 Vidor 5 F
(21) Little Cypress-Mauriceville 20 Silsbee 5 F
Bridge City 10 West Orange-Stark 0 F
22-3A
Kirbyville 10 (25) Kountze 0 F
Woodville 7 Anahuac 1 F
24-2A
(25) Deweyville 16 (19) Evadale 9 F