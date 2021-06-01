x
409Sports High School Roundup: January 5

Beaumont United crushes Nederland in battle of unbeatens

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's the time of year when both high school basketball and high school soccer are in full swing. Here's a look at tonight's reported scores. 

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

21-5A
(2) Beaumont United 65 (19) Nederland 33

21-4A
(14) Hardin-Jefferson 90 Splendora 43

22-4A
(20) Silsbee 72 Bridge City 63
Lumberton 68 Orangefield 49
West Orange-Stark 57 Vidor 49

22-3A
Kountze 60 Anahuac 42
(11) East Chambers 67 Kirbyville 33
Newton 74 Woodville 69 (OT)

Non-District
Colmesneil 75 High Island 34
Kelly 58 Deweyville 53
Legacy Christian 53 Angleton Christian 32
Bob Hope 64 Humble Christian 47

GIRLS 

21-5A
Barbers Hill 35 Port Neches-Groves 31

21-4A
(1) Hardin-Jefferson 102 Splendora 9

22-4A
(9) Lumberton 82 Orangefield 52
West Orange-Stark 56 Vidor 30

22-3A
Kirbyville 31 East Chambers 27 (OT)
(11) Woodville 60 Newton 27

25-2A
Evadale 59 Sabine Pass 28

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

BOYS

Non-District
Bridge City 7 Hamshire-Fannett 2
East Chambers 11 Hardin-Jefferson 1
Port Neches-Groves 4 Vidor 0

GIRLS

Non-District
Hardin-Jefferson 9 East Chambers 0
Port Neches-Groves 5 New Caney 0
Nederland 4 Liberty 0
Vidor 3 Livingston 1

