409Sports High School Roundup: January 26

BEAUMONT, Texas — Area basketball and soccer teams continued to battle their way through district play Tuesday night.
Here's a look at scores and highlights from around the 409.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
21-6A
West Brook 51 Kingwood 46
21-5A
(2) Beaumont United 64 Port Neches-Groves 32
17-4A
Center 65 Jasper 48
21-4A
(11) Hardin-Jefferson 66 Shepherd 50
Hamshire-Fannett 64 Livingston 33
22-4A
Bridge City 55 Orangefield 44
Lumberton 57 Vidor 44
West Orange-Stark 69 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 58
22-3A
(11) East Chambers 70 Newton 36
Anahuac 43 Kirbyville 39
Buna 71 Kountze 50
24-2A
Big Sandy 91 Colmesneil 17
25-2A
Deweyville 63 Hull-Daisetta 52
Sabine Pass 60 West Hardin 58
TAPPS 7-3A
(9) Lutheran North 58 (8) Legacy Christian 51
GIRLS
21-5A
(16) Beaumont United 58 Port Neches-Groves 28
21-4A
(1) Hardin-Jefferson def. Shepherd (Forfeit)
22-4A
(7) Lumberton 94 Vidor 26
West Orange-Stark 48 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 46
Orangefield 44 Bridge City 33
22-3A
(8) Woodville 56 Warren 46
TAPPS 7-3A
(1) Lutheran North 61 (7) Legacy Christian 38
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
BOYS
21-4A
Jasper 7 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 2
GIRLS
21-6A
West Brook 6 North Shore 1
21-5A
Nederland 10 Port Arthur Memorial 0
(22) Port Neches-Groves 8 Crosby 0
21-4A
Lumberton 2 Silsbee 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 Jasper 0