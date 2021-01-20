409Sports High School Roundup: January 19

BEAUMONT, Texas — High school basketball and soccer teams continue to work their way towards the playoffs. Here's a look at scores and highlights from Tuesday night's action.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
21-5A
(2) Beaumont United 73 Port Arthur Memorial 43
17-4A
Palestine 67 Jasper 41
21-4A
(13) Hardin-Jefferson 83 Hamshire-Fannett 55
22-4A
Bridge City 63 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 45
Vidor 61 (18) Silsbee 49
Lumberton 86 West Orange-Stark 43
22-3A
(11) East Chambers 82 Anahuac 45
Buna 67 Newton 58
Woodville 71 Kountze 66
Warren 32 Kirbyville 29
24-2A
West Sabine 70 Brookeland 22
Spurger 57 Colmesneil 52
25-2A
Deweyville 80 Evadale 56
Hull-Daisetta 84 West Hardin 54
TAPPS 4-6A
Concordia Lutheran 82 Kelly 33
TAPPS 7-3A
Legacy Christian 50 Covenant Christian 40
GIRLS
21-5A
(16) Beaumont United 66 Port Arthur Memorial 23
17-4A
Palestine 45 (14) Jasper 38
21-4A
(1) Hardin-Jefferson 118 Hamshire-Fannett 10
22-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 39 Bridge City 31
(7) Lumberton 78 West Orange-Stark 32
24-2A
Colmesneil 37 Spurger 30
25-2A
Evadale 62 Deweyville 42
Hull-Daisetta 83 West Hardin 14
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Non-District
(#17 5A) Port Neches-Groves 5 CE King 0
West Brook 0 (#15 4A) Lumberton 0
Nederland 2 Vidor 0