HS Basketball

409Sports High School Roundup: February 9

East Chambers rolls past Buna in 22-3A showdown

BEAUMONT, Texas — With girls basketball regular season in the book, area boys teams are busy wrapping up district play. One of those big matchups had East Chambers keep their perfect record with a thrashing of Buna, 97-57. 

Meanwhile soccer teams are still in the thick of the regular season. The East Chambers boys picked up a huge 2-1 win over Huffman Hargrave, while Lumberton left no doubt in a 9-0 thumping of Bridge City. 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

21-6A
West Brook 56 North Shore 55 F

21-5A
(2) Beaumont United 75 Galena Park 50 F
Nederland 56 Port Arthur Memorial 50 F
Crosby 93 Port Neches-Groves 55 F

17-4A
Lufkin Hudson 52 Jasper 41 F

21-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 66 Splendora 45 F
(11) Hardin-Jefferson 43 Livingston 35 F

22-4A
Silsbee 88 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 64 F
Vidor 48 Orangefield 43 F
Bridge City 71 West Orange-Stark 61 F

22-3A
Anahuac 57 Woodville 55 F
(11) East Chambers 97 Buna 57 F
Kirbyville 64 Kountze 59 F-OT
Newton 53 Warren 26 F

24-2A
Big Sandy 84 Brookeland 19 F
West Sabine 79 Spurger 31 F

25-2A
Deweyville 61 West Hardin 39 F
Sabine Pass 45 Evadale 39 F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 1 Barbers Hill 0 F
Nederland 12 Beaumont United 0 F

22-4A
East Chambers 2 Huffman Hargrave 1 F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

21-6A
(20) West Brook 2 Summer Creek 0 F 

21-5A
(14) Port Neches-Groves 3 Barbers Hill 2 F-OT

21-4A
(8) Lumberton 9 Bridge City 0 F

