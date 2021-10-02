409Sports High School Roundup: February 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — With girls basketball regular season in the book, area boys teams are busy wrapping up district play. One of those big matchups had East Chambers keep their perfect record with a thrashing of Buna, 97-57.
Meanwhile soccer teams are still in the thick of the regular season. The East Chambers boys picked up a huge 2-1 win over Huffman Hargrave, while Lumberton left no doubt in a 9-0 thumping of Bridge City.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
21-6A
West Brook 56 North Shore 55 F
21-5A
(2) Beaumont United 75 Galena Park 50 F
Nederland 56 Port Arthur Memorial 50 F
Crosby 93 Port Neches-Groves 55 F
17-4A
Lufkin Hudson 52 Jasper 41 F
21-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 66 Splendora 45 F
(11) Hardin-Jefferson 43 Livingston 35 F
22-4A
Silsbee 88 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 64 F
Vidor 48 Orangefield 43 F
Bridge City 71 West Orange-Stark 61 F
22-3A
Anahuac 57 Woodville 55 F
(11) East Chambers 97 Buna 57 F
Kirbyville 64 Kountze 59 F-OT
Newton 53 Warren 26 F
24-2A
Big Sandy 84 Brookeland 19 F
West Sabine 79 Spurger 31 F
25-2A
Deweyville 61 West Hardin 39 F
Sabine Pass 45 Evadale 39 F
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 1 Barbers Hill 0 F
Nederland 12 Beaumont United 0 F
22-4A
East Chambers 2 Huffman Hargrave 1 F
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
21-6A
(20) West Brook 2 Summer Creek 0 F
21-5A
(14) Port Neches-Groves 3 Barbers Hill 2 F-OT
21-4A
(8) Lumberton 9 Bridge City 0 F