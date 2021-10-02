409Sports High School Roundup: February 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — With girls basketball regular season in the book, area boys teams are busy wrapping up district play. One of those big matchups had East Chambers keep their perfect record with a thrashing of Buna, 97-57.

Meanwhile soccer teams are still in the thick of the regular season. The East Chambers boys picked up a huge 2-1 win over Huffman Hargrave, while Lumberton left no doubt in a 9-0 thumping of Bridge City.