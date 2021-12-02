409Sports High School Basketball Tournament Scoreboard: December 2-4

BEAUMONT, Texas — Tournament season has arrived for area high school basketball teams. Some of our teams are staying close to home for the BISD/YMBL South Texas Shootout, Nederland Bulldog Classic and Evadale Invitational.
Others schools are taking their show on the road to places like Aransas Pass, Big Sandy, West Sabine and Barbers Hill.
Check back throughout the week for scores and highlights.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
BISD/YMBL SOUTH TEXAS SHOOTOUT
Thursday
(4A #2) Beaumont United 95 Aldine 18
EVADALE INVITATIONAL
Thursday
Orangefield 41 Anahuac 35 (OT)
Jasper 32 Liberty 30
Bridge City 55 Kirbyville 41
(3A #13) East Chambers 69 Evadale 30
ARANSAS PASS BEST OF THE BAY
Thursday
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 77 Rockport-Fulton 50
Elliott (LCM) 29 pts
(4A #19) Hardin-Jefferson 68 (4A #13) West Oso 45