409Sports High School Basketball Tournament Scoreboard: December 2-4

Tournament action in full swing across the Lone Star State

BEAUMONT, Texas — Tournament season has arrived for area high school basketball teams. Some of our teams are staying close to home for the BISD/YMBL South Texas Shootout, Nederland Bulldog Classic and Evadale Invitational.

Others schools are taking their show on the road to places like Aransas Pass, Big Sandy, West Sabine and Barbers Hill.

Check back throughout the week for scores and highlights.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

BISD/YMBL SOUTH TEXAS SHOOTOUT

Thursday

(4A #2) Beaumont United 95 Aldine 18



EVADALE INVITATIONAL

Thursday

Orangefield 41 Anahuac 35 (OT)

Jasper 32 Liberty 30

Bridge City 55 Kirbyville 41

(3A #13) East Chambers 69 Evadale 30