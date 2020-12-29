409Sports High School Basketball Scoreboard: December 28-January 1

Holiday Hoops continue in the 409

BEAUMONT, Texas — Holiday hoops are in full swing across the 409, with teams taking advantage of their break to get in more games.

The 409Sports team is currently in quarantine preventing us from going to games. So until we are back, here's a look at reported scores.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

MONDAY

BOYS

NON-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves 70 Kountze 43

#20 (4A) Silsbee 76 Houston Heights 70

Lumberton 76 Buna 55

#11 (3A) East Chambers 67 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 49

Ceasar (EC) - 36 pts

Elliott (LCM) - 27 pts

Deweyville 49 Kirbyville 47 (OT)

Hardin 53 Colmesneil 32

GIRLS

NON-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves 53 Kountze 23

Jasper 62 Lufkin 40

Brown (JAS) - 18 pts

Watson (JAS) - 15 pts

Robinson (JAS) - 12 pts

Evadale 30 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 22

East Chambers 63 Deweyville 35

Spurger 36 Kelly 31

TUESDAY

BOYS

NON-DISTRICT

#14 (4A) Hardin-Jefferson 81 Port Neches-Groves 58

#20 (4A) Silsbee 80 Center 49

#11 (3A) East Chambers 76 Galveston O'Connell 60

Splendora 64 Kountze 63 (OT)

Orangefield 80 Woodville 55

Ragusa (OF) - 23 pts

Bergeron (OF) - 17 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast

Wrinkle (OF) - 15 pts

Sampson (OF) - 10 pts, 6 reb

Frassati Tournament

Kelly 50 CHSM 37

GIRLS

NON-DISTRICT

#1 (4A) Hardin-Jefferson 102 Port Neches-Groves 29

Beavers (HJ) - 21 pts

Jackson (HJ) - 16 pts

Henry (HJ) - 16 pts

Sneed (HJ) - 14 pts

Jasper 94 #24 (4A) Silsbee 74

Robinson (JAS) - 25 pts

Brown (JAS) - 21 pts

T. McQueen (JAS) - 17 pts

Watson (JAS) - 12 pts

C. McQueen (JAS) - 11 pts

East Chambers 58 Bridge City 43

Colmesneil 59 West Hardin 22