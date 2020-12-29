x
HS Basketball

409Sports High School Basketball Scoreboard: December 28-January 1

Holiday Hoops continue in the 409

BEAUMONT, Texas — Holiday hoops are in full swing across the 409, with teams taking advantage of their break to get in more games.

The 409Sports team is currently in quarantine preventing us from going to games. So until we are back, here's a look at reported scores. 

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

MONDAY
BOYS

NON-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves 70 Kountze 43

#20 (4A) Silsbee 76 Houston Heights 70

Lumberton 76 Buna 55

#11 (3A) East Chambers 67 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 49
Ceasar (EC) - 36 pts
Elliott (LCM) - 27 pts

Deweyville 49 Kirbyville 47 (OT)

Hardin 53 Colmesneil 32

GIRLS

NON-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves 53 Kountze 23

Jasper 62 Lufkin 40
Brown (JAS) - 18 pts
Watson (JAS) - 15 pts
Robinson (JAS) - 12 pts

Evadale 30 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 22

East Chambers 63 Deweyville 35

Spurger 36 Kelly 31

TUESDAY 
BOYS

NON-DISTRICT
#14 (4A) Hardin-Jefferson 81 Port Neches-Groves 58

#20 (4A) Silsbee 80 Center 49

#11 (3A) East Chambers 76 Galveston O'Connell 60

Splendora 64 Kountze 63 (OT)

Orangefield 80 Woodville 55
Ragusa (OF) - 23 pts
Bergeron (OF) - 17 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast
Wrinkle (OF) - 15 pts
Sampson (OF) - 10 pts, 6 reb

Frassati Tournament
Kelly 50 CHSM 37

GIRLS

NON-DISTRICT
#1 (4A) Hardin-Jefferson 102 Port Neches-Groves 29
Beavers (HJ) - 21 pts
Jackson (HJ) - 16 pts
Henry (HJ) - 16 pts
Sneed (HJ) - 14 pts

Jasper 94 #24 (4A) Silsbee 74
Robinson (JAS) - 25 pts
Brown (JAS) - 21 pts
T. McQueen (JAS) - 17 pts
Watson (JAS) - 12 pts
C. McQueen (JAS) - 11 pts

East Chambers 58 Bridge City 43

Colmesneil 59 West Hardin 22

#14 (3A) Woodville 44 Orangefield 34
Rawls (OF) - 11 pts

