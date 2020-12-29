409Sports High School Basketball Scoreboard: December 28-January 1

BEAUMONT, Texas — Holiday hoops are in full swing across the 409, with teams taking advantage of their break to get in more games.
The 409Sports team is currently in quarantine preventing us from going to games. So until we are back, here's a look at reported scores.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
MONDAY
BOYS
NON-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves 70 Kountze 43
#20 (4A) Silsbee 76 Houston Heights 70
Lumberton 76 Buna 55
#11 (3A) East Chambers 67 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 49
Ceasar (EC) - 36 pts
Elliott (LCM) - 27 pts
Deweyville 49 Kirbyville 47 (OT)
Hardin 53 Colmesneil 32
GIRLS
NON-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves 53 Kountze 23
Jasper 62 Lufkin 40
Brown (JAS) - 18 pts
Watson (JAS) - 15 pts
Robinson (JAS) - 12 pts
Evadale 30 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 22
East Chambers 63 Deweyville 35
Spurger 36 Kelly 31
TUESDAY
BOYS
NON-DISTRICT
#14 (4A) Hardin-Jefferson 81 Port Neches-Groves 58
#20 (4A) Silsbee 80 Center 49
#11 (3A) East Chambers 76 Galveston O'Connell 60
Splendora 64 Kountze 63 (OT)
Orangefield 80 Woodville 55
Ragusa (OF) - 23 pts
Bergeron (OF) - 17 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast
Wrinkle (OF) - 15 pts
Sampson (OF) - 10 pts, 6 reb
Frassati Tournament
Kelly 50 CHSM 37
GIRLS
NON-DISTRICT
#1 (4A) Hardin-Jefferson 102 Port Neches-Groves 29
Beavers (HJ) - 21 pts
Jackson (HJ) - 16 pts
Henry (HJ) - 16 pts
Sneed (HJ) - 14 pts
Jasper 94 #24 (4A) Silsbee 74
Robinson (JAS) - 25 pts
Brown (JAS) - 21 pts
T. McQueen (JAS) - 17 pts
Watson (JAS) - 12 pts
C. McQueen (JAS) - 11 pts
East Chambers 58 Bridge City 43
Colmesneil 59 West Hardin 22
#14 (3A) Woodville 44 Orangefield 34
Rawls (OF) - 11 pts