BEAUMONT, Texas — With the regular season winding down, the 409Sports Girls Rankings are pretty stable. Hardin-Jefferson, Beaumont United and Woodville are still rolling with deep playoff runs expected by all three.
The only move this week has Jasper slipping to five after dropping two of their last three outings. The Lady Bulldogs got back on track Friday with a big win over Carthage.
409SPORTS GIRLS RANKINGS - FEBRUARY 11
1. Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks
Record: (26-8) Last Week: 1
2. Beaumont United SheWolves
Record: (28-4) Last Week: 2
3. Woodville Lady Eagles
Record: (29-4) Last Week: 3
4. West Brook Lady Bruins
Record: (21-8) Last Week: 5
5. Jasper Lady Bulldogs
Record: (28-7) Last Week: 4
6. Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians
Record: (20-10) Last Week: 6
7. Silsbee Lady Tigers
Record: (19-9) Last Week: 7
8. Lumberton Lady Raiders
Record: (22-11) Last Week: 8
9. Orangefield Lady Bobcats
Record: (19-10) Last Week: 9
10. Legacy Christian Lady Warriors
Record: (16-11) Last Week: 10
RELATED: Hamshire-Fannett High wins nationwide contest for locker room makeover