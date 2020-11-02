BEAUMONT, Texas — With the regular season winding down, the 409Sports Girls Rankings are pretty stable. Hardin-Jefferson, Beaumont United and Woodville are still rolling with deep playoff runs expected by all three.

The only move this week has Jasper slipping to five after dropping two of their last three outings. The Lady Bulldogs got back on track Friday with a big win over Carthage.

409SPORTS GIRLS RANKINGS - FEBRUARY 11

1. Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks

Record: (26-8) Last Week: 1

2. Beaumont United SheWolves

Record: (28-4) Last Week: 2

3. Woodville Lady Eagles

Record: (29-4) Last Week: 3

4. West Brook Lady Bruins

Record: (21-8) Last Week: 5

5. Jasper Lady Bulldogs

Record: (28-7) Last Week: 4

6. Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians

Record: (20-10) Last Week: 6

7. Silsbee Lady Tigers

Record: (19-9) Last Week: 7

8. Lumberton Lady Raiders

Record: (22-11) Last Week: 8

9. Orangefield Lady Bobcats

Record: (19-10) Last Week: 9

10. Legacy Christian Lady Warriors

Record: (16-11) Last Week: 10

