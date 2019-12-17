BEAUMONT, Texas — The quality of girls basketball in the 409 has gone up in a big way recently. With teams like Beaumont United, Hardin-Jefferson, Woodville, Jasper and West Brook all off to fantastic starts it's tough to update our rankings.

With that in mind, the Shewolves of Beaumont United take over the top spot from powerhouse Hardin-Jefferson. The "U" has proved they can play with some stiff competition, and have cracked the TABC 6A State Rankings.

Of course this isn't a knock on HJ. The Lady Hawks are unbelievably good, and are without a doubt battle-tested and primed for another run to San Antonio.

409Sports Girls Basketball Rankings: December 16

1. Beaumont United Shewolves (12-2)

2. Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks (12-6)

3. Woodville Lady Eagles (12-3)

4. Jasper Lady Dawgs (16-3)

5. West Brook Lady Bruins (14-2)

6. Lumberton Lady Raiders (12-5)

7. Orangefield Lady Cats (11-6)

8. Legacy Christian Lady Warriors (7-5)

9. East Chambers Lady Bucs (11-6)

10. Bridge City Lady Cardinals (11-4)

