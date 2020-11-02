BEAUMONT, Texas — It's another week with Beaumont United ruling over the 409. The Timberwolves are ranked eighth in Class 6A with a (28-2) overall record.

United has a huge test this Friday night at home, when ninth ranked North Shore makes the trip over. The Timberwolves took the first matchup in Houston, 43-40.

The biggest mover this week is Hamshire-Fannett. The Longhorns handed Silsbee their first district loss on the court in five years. That huge win propelled Hamshire-Fannett into the top ten.

409SPORTS BOYS RANKINGS - FEBRUARY 11

1. Beaumont United Timberwolves

Record: (28-2) Last Week: 1

2. Port Arthur Memorial Titans

Record: (26-4) Last Week: 2

3. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks

Record: (24-9) Last Week: 5

4. West Brook Bruins

Record: (21-8) Last Week: 3

5. Nederland Bulldogs

Record: (23-9) Last Week: 6

6. Silsbee Tigers

Record: (17-12) Last Week: 4

7. East Chambers Buccaneers

Record: (20-9) Last Week: 8

8. Lumberton Raiders

Record: (21-10) Last Week: 10

9. Kountze Lions

Record: (19-10) Last Week: 7

10. Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns

Record: (21-11) Last Week: NR

