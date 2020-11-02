BEAUMONT, Texas — It's another week with Beaumont United ruling over the 409. The Timberwolves are ranked eighth in Class 6A with a (28-2) overall record.
United has a huge test this Friday night at home, when ninth ranked North Shore makes the trip over. The Timberwolves took the first matchup in Houston, 43-40.
The biggest mover this week is Hamshire-Fannett. The Longhorns handed Silsbee their first district loss on the court in five years. That huge win propelled Hamshire-Fannett into the top ten.
409SPORTS BOYS RANKINGS - FEBRUARY 11
1. Beaumont United Timberwolves
Record: (28-2) Last Week: 1
2. Port Arthur Memorial Titans
Record: (26-4) Last Week: 2
3. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks
Record: (24-9) Last Week: 5
4. West Brook Bruins
Record: (21-8) Last Week: 3
5. Nederland Bulldogs
Record: (23-9) Last Week: 6
6. Silsbee Tigers
Record: (17-12) Last Week: 4
7. East Chambers Buccaneers
Record: (20-9) Last Week: 8
8. Lumberton Raiders
Record: (21-10) Last Week: 10
9. Kountze Lions
Record: (19-10) Last Week: 7
10. Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns
Record: (21-11) Last Week: NR
