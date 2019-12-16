BEAUMONT, Texas — With football season in the books, it's time to update our 409Sports Boys Basketball Rankings. The 409 has multiple teams that have a legitimate chance at winning State, and a handful of others that are off to good starts this season.

Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial appear to be the elite teams in the 409, with West Brook, Nederland and Hardin-Jefferson also fielding solid clubs.

To this point Silsbee has been shorthanded due to their football team's run to the State Semifinals. With the the Tigers getting to full strength, you can expect the maroon and white to dramatically improve on their (3-9) start.

409Sports Boys Basketball Rankings: December 16

1. Beaumont United Timberwolves (13-1)

2. Port Arthur Memorial Titans (12-4)

3. West Brook Bruins (11-3)

4. Nederland Bulldogs (11-4)

5. Hardin-Jefferson Hawks (10-6)

6. Silsbee Tigers (3-9)

7. Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (11-3)

8. East Chambers Buccaneers (6-5)

9. Lumberton Raiders (11-4)

10. Orangefield Bobcats (10-6)

