West Brook and Buna pick up district wins in Tuesday night action

BEAUMONT, Texas — Playoff time is just around the corner for area baseball and softball teams, but before the postseason gets underway there's still plenty to be decided in district races.

West Brook's baseball team improved to (6-3) in 21-6A play with 12-1 mercy rule win over CE King at Bruin Field.

The Panthers struck first in the opening frame only to see the Bruins score the final twelve runs of the night.

West Brook's offense was led by Colin Saveat who finished the night 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI's, while Sam Hall went the distance on the hill striking out six and giving up three hits.

Meanwhile up in Buna the Cougars baseball team got a crucial 9-1 win over Anahuac on Senior Night.

The win by Buna creates a tie for second at (10-2) with the Panthers in 22-3A. Woodville takes over sole possession of first place in district with an (11-1) mark.

Buna's offense managed only three hits, but took advantage of seven Anahuac errors in the win.

Starting pitcher Kale Knox kept the Panthers in check. Knox recorded a complete game while strike out seven and giving up a single hit.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

21-6A

West Brook 12 CE King 1

21-5A

Port Arthur Memorial 6 Beaumont United 3

(12) Crosby 3 Nederland 2

21-4A

Hardin-Jefferson 7 Splendora 2

22-4A

(11) Orangefield 15 West Orange-Stark 0

Vidor 9 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0

Lumberton 4 (19) Silsbee 1

22-3A

Buna 9 Anahuac 1

(17) Woodville 9 East Chambers 0

Kountze 13 Newton 7

TAPPS 4-DI

(1) Concordia Lutheran 10 Kelly 0

NON-DISTRICT

Big Sandy 15 Bob Hope 0

Bridge City 12 Port Neches-Groves 5

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 5 Galena Park 3

(3) Barbers Hill 5 Nederland 0

22-4A

Lumberton 10 Silsbee 0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6 Vidor 3

Orangefield 18 West Orange-Stark 13