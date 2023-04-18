Vidor and West Hardin take over district leads with crucial wins

VIDOR, Texas — Tuesday night featured some crucial district games across the 409.
Things got started in Saratoga where West Hardin and Big Sandy put their undefeated district records on the line.
The Wildcats (11-4, 10-1) would score first, but the Oilers (15-3-1, 11-0) would rally in the end to down Big Sandy, 3-2.
The rematch is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 4:00 pm in Dallardsville.
Back in the triangle, Vidor and Lumberton needed extra innings to settle their 19-4A showdown.
When the dust settled, it was the Pirates (15-6-1, 7-2) remaining on top of the standings thanks to a thrilling 5-4 win over the Raiders (17-7-2, 7-4) in ten innings.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
17-5A
Port Neches-Groves 8 Baytown Sterling 4
19-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 9 West Orange-Stark 5
Bridge City 4 Jasper 3
Vidor 5 Lumberton 4 (10 inn)
20-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 9 Liberty 1
Hamshire-Fannett 9 Splendora 7 (9 inn)
21-3A
Diboll 10 Newton 0 (5 inn)
#19 Woodville 5 Pollok Central 4 (8 inn)
22-3A
Buna 8 Warren 4
#3 Orangefield 10 Hardin 0 (6 inn)
Anahuac 4 Kirbyville 0
Kountze 8 East Chambers 1
24-2A
Brookeland 14 Zavalla 0 (5 inn)
Brookeland 16 Zavalla 1 (5 inn)
Colmesneil 8 West Sabine 4
25-2A
West Hardin 3 Big Sandy 2
Evadale 7 Deweyville 5
TAPPS DII-5
Kelly 8 Emery/Weiner 3
Non-District
Northside 6 Silsbee 2
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
21-6A
West Brook 16 Beaumont United 1 (4 inn)
17-5A
Nederland 22 Port Arthur Memorial 5 (5 inn)
#3 Barbers Hill 5 Port Neches-Groves 0
19-4A
#22 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 21 West Orange-Stark 1 (4 inn)
Jasper 9 Bridge City 8 (9 inn)
Lumberton 8 Vidor 3
20-4A
#16 Liberty 8 Hardin-Jefferson 4
#19 Hamshire-Fannett 12 Splendora 4
22-3A
Buna 20 Warren 7 (5 inn)
Kirbyville 6 Anahuac 0
Kountze 13 East Chambers 0 (5 inn)
Orangefield 15 Hardin 0 (3 inn)
23-2A
#22 Colmesneil 5 West Sabine 4 (8 inn)
Brookeland 20 Zavalla (3 inn)
Woden 13 Chester 3 (5 inn)
24-2A
West Hardin 8 Hull-Daisetta 4