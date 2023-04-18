Vidor and West Hardin take over district leads with crucial wins

Pirates and Oilers sit on top of their district after tight wins

VIDOR, Texas — Tuesday night featured some crucial district games across the 409.

Things got started in Saratoga where West Hardin and Big Sandy put their undefeated district records on the line.

The Wildcats (11-4, 10-1) would score first, but the Oilers (15-3-1, 11-0) would rally in the end to down Big Sandy, 3-2.

The rematch is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 4:00 pm in Dallardsville.

Back in the triangle, Vidor and Lumberton needed extra innings to settle their 19-4A showdown.

When the dust settled, it was the Pirates (15-6-1, 7-2) remaining on top of the standings thanks to a thrilling 5-4 win over the Raiders (17-7-2, 7-4) in ten innings.