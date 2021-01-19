TASO Baseball Beaumont Chapter facing shortage of officials

Umpires are needed for the upcoming high school baseball season

BEAUMONT, Texas — High school baseball season is just around the corner and the TASO Baseball Beaumont Chapter needs you help.

The local chapter of umpires is facing a major shortage of officials. As of last week TASO Beaumont had 41 umpires to cover 48 high schools in our region.

While the chapter does prefer applicants to have a background in baseball, it is not necessary.

Those interested will be trained and certified as a TASO official and taught the rules of the NFHS.