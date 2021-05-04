Port Neches native Drake Varnado contending for MaxPreps National Player of The Year Award

Port Neches' Drake Varnado is having a monster season at IMG Academy

PORT NECHES, Texas — MaxPreps released their top ten contenders for their National High School Player of the Year Award and one of our own has made the list.

Port Neches native Drake Varnado is among the list of elite players thanks to his monster year.

Varnado is currently playing his high school ball for IMG Academy located in Florida.

Dylan Lesko & Drake Varnado headline the list of MaxPreps National Player of the Year candidates.



⬇️Baseball Player of the Year Watch List⬇️https://t.co/Vevj9hF5yf pic.twitter.com/bc7PmNf9mL — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) May 3, 2021

On a team full of potential Major League Baseball first round draft picks, Varnado leads the Ascenders with a .434 batting average and seven home runs.