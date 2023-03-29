PNG sweeps doubleheader against Port Arthur Memorial

Umpire shortage forces Indians and Titans to play Wednesday night

PORT NECHES, Texas — The umpire shortage in Southeast Texas is starting to affect district schedules with games being shifted throughout the week.

That was the case for Port Neches-Groves and Port Arthur Memorial.

The Indians and Titans were scheduled to meet each other Tuesday night in Port Neches before meeting again Friday night in Port Arthur.

Instead the 17-5A rivals played a doubleheader at Indian Field with PNG taking both games.

Port Neches-Groves grabbed the opener 10-0 over Port Arthur in six innings. Landon Guarnere and Keagan Flores combined for a one-hitter while striking out eight Titans.

Omar Martinez paced the Tribe at the plate going 2 for 3 with a double and a RBI in the win.

PNG would also dominate Memorial in game two, pulling away for a 17-0 win in four innings.

Sean Gardiner went the distance without surrendering a single hit and striking out nine.

At the plate Cayce Crippen had the hot bat in the nightcap, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs batted in.