Orangefield takes Top 20 showdown with Buna

Bobcats improve to (3-0) in 22-3A with win over Cougars

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — On a chilly first night of spring, third-ranked Orangefield put together enough firepower to get past number nineteen Buna at Paul Cormier Field.

After scoring at least ten runs in four of their last five outings, the Bobcats were tested in a 5-2 win over the Cougars.

Orangefield built a 4-0 lead after three innings of action, only to see their advantage cut in half when Buna plated a pair in the fifth.

That would be as close as the Coogs (10-5, 2-1) could get, as the Cats upped their record to (13-3, 3-0) on the season.

Texas A&M signee Jason Bodin drove in a pair during the victory, while Brycen Tait picked up the win.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

20-4A

Livingston 4 Hardin-Jefferson 0



22-3A

#3 Orangefield 5 #19 Buna 2

Hardin 12 East Chambers 2

Anahuac 3 Kountze 2

Warren 4 Kirbyville 2

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

22-3A

Kirbyville 24 Warren 0

Kountze 6 Anahuac 1

Hardin 11 East Chambers 3

Orangefield 4 Buna 3

23-2A

#18 Colmesneil 6 Brookeland 5