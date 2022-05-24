Orangefield ready for Regional Semifinal showdown with China Spring

Bobcats open Regional Semifinal series Wednesday night in Navasota

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — It is time to rally around the Orangefield baseball team. The Bobcats are the last team standing from the 409 in the UIL P0layoffs.

The Bobcats are entering the Regional Semifinals against China Spring with a record of (28-2-1). It's the second-straight year the Cats have advanced to the fourth round. Last year Orangefield was edged by Rusk in a single game playoff, 4-3.

Head Coach Tim Erickson knows his team is ready to go.

"We're excited for it. I know the kids are ready. You know this time of year it's really about playing good baseball. Everybody is prepared for it. You know everybody has been practicing for four months. So we're just going to go out and compete and hopefully we're playing our best baseball and good things are going to happen."

Third baseman Kolbie Sowell knows his team will give it their all this week.

"We're going to play our hearts out til it's over. There's no going back. I got faith in all my pitchers to go out there and do their jobs. We're all starting to swing it pretty hot at the plate. It's all I can ask for. Make plays in the field and not many errors."

Coach Erickson hopes the entire area comes together to support them during their deep postseason run.

"It says a lot. You know there's a lot of good baseball in this area. So for one, to represent Southeast Texas is big. And hopefully we get a little fan support from people outside of Orangefield. I know it's a little bit further travel this round, but we hope there's some people from neighboring communities come out and support us and we represent Southeast Texas the way we should."