Orangefield baseball, Bridge City softball grab big district wins

It was a busy night on the diamond after Tuesday's storms

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thanks to storms that rolled through Southeast Texas Tuesday, it was busier than usual Wednesday night on the diamond.

Things got started this afternoon when Bridge City (15-5-1, 5-0) run-ruled the Silsbee Lady Tigers (8-12-1, 0-4) in 22-4A action, 14-0. Carson Fall was dominate for the Lady Cards, striking out fifteen batters while only giving up just a single hit.

Later Orangefield traveled to Lumberton for a big 22-4A baseball battle. After a defensive battle early on, the Bobcats (13-1-1, 2-1) pulled away for a 6-1 win over the Raiders (11-7, 1-2). Trent Eaves picked up the victory for Orangefield after recording nine strike outs in five innings of work.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

22-4A

(23) Orangefield 6 Lumberton 1

22-3A

Buna 10 Kirbyville 0

24-2A

Colmesneil 20 Chireno 9

25-2A

West Hardin 10 Deweyville 1

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

21-5A

Nederland 17 Beaumont United 2



21-4A

(4) Hamshire-Fannett 7 Livingston 0



22-4A

Bridge City 14 Silsbee 0

Lumberton 8 Orangefield 1

22-3A

Kountze 12 Woodville 2