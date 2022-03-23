Orangefield baseball, Bridge City softball grab big district wins

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thanks to storms that rolled through Southeast Texas Tuesday, it was busier than usual Wednesday night on the diamond.
Things got started this afternoon when Bridge City (15-5-1, 5-0) run-ruled the Silsbee Lady Tigers (8-12-1, 0-4) in 22-4A action, 14-0. Carson Fall was dominate for the Lady Cards, striking out fifteen batters while only giving up just a single hit.
Later Orangefield traveled to Lumberton for a big 22-4A baseball battle. After a defensive battle early on, the Bobcats (13-1-1, 2-1) pulled away for a 6-1 win over the Raiders (11-7, 1-2). Trent Eaves picked up the victory for Orangefield after recording nine strike outs in five innings of work.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
22-4A
(23) Orangefield 6 Lumberton 1
22-3A
Buna 10 Kirbyville 0
24-2A
Colmesneil 20 Chireno 9
25-2A
West Hardin 10 Deweyville 1
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
21-5A
Nederland 17 Beaumont United 2
21-4A
(4) Hamshire-Fannett 7 Livingston 0
22-4A
Bridge City 14 Silsbee 0
Lumberton 8 Orangefield 1
22-3A
Kountze 12 Woodville 2
25-2A
West Hardin 5 Sabine Pass 1