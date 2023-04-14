Orangefield baseball and softball teams grab wins at Buna

Orangefield leads 22-3A diamond district races

BUNA, Texas — Orangefield's baseball and softball teams rolled into Buna Friday night for crucial 22-3A battles and both teams left with wins.

Texas A&M signee Jason Bodin went the distance, striking out nine, as the Bobcats completed the season sweep over Buna, 8-2.

The victory gives Orangefield (20-3, 11-0) a three game lead over the second place Cougars (15-7, 8-3) with three games left on the schedule, guaranteeing the Bobcats at least a share of the district title.

Meanwhile the Lady Bobcats didn't allow a single run as they shutout the Lady Cougars, 4-0.

Abigail Curphey scattered three hits over seven innings while recording five strike outs.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL (April 14)

21-6A

Summer Creek 23 Beaumont United 0 (5 inn)



17-5A

Crosby 4 PNG 0

Barbers Hill 11 Port Arthur Memorial 2

Nederland 9 Baytown Lee 0



19-4A

Silsbee 11 West Orange-Stark 0 (5 inn)

Jasper 7 LCM 2 (8 inn)

Bridge City 8 Lumberton 1



20-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 5 Hardin-Jefferson 2



21-3A

Diboll 13 Woodville 7

Central Heights 7 Newton 1



22-3A

Kirbyville 5 Warren 1

Anahuac 6 Kountze 0

Orangefield 8 Buna 2



24-2A

Chester 19 Leggett 4 (3 inn)

Colmesneil 10 San Augustine 2



25-2A

West Hardin 21 Hull-Daisetta 3 (5 inn)

Big Sandy 19 Deweyville 3 (5 inn)





HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL (April 14)

21-6A

Kingwood 13 West Brook 1 (5 inn)

Summer Creek 15 Beaumont United 0 (3 inn)



21-5A

PNG 15 Port Arthur Memorial 0 (3 inn)

Nederland 11 Baytown Lee 2