Orangefield baseball and softball teams grab wins at Buna

BUNA, Texas — Orangefield's baseball and softball teams rolled into Buna Friday night for crucial 22-3A battles and both teams left with wins.
Texas A&M signee Jason Bodin went the distance, striking out nine, as the Bobcats completed the season sweep over Buna, 8-2.
The victory gives Orangefield (20-3, 11-0) a three game lead over the second place Cougars (15-7, 8-3) with three games left on the schedule, guaranteeing the Bobcats at least a share of the district title.
Meanwhile the Lady Bobcats didn't allow a single run as they shutout the Lady Cougars, 4-0.
Abigail Curphey scattered three hits over seven innings while recording five strike outs.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL (April 14)
21-6A
Summer Creek 23 Beaumont United 0 (5 inn)
17-5A
Crosby 4 PNG 0
Barbers Hill 11 Port Arthur Memorial 2
Nederland 9 Baytown Lee 0
19-4A
Silsbee 11 West Orange-Stark 0 (5 inn)
Jasper 7 LCM 2 (8 inn)
Bridge City 8 Lumberton 1
20-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 5 Hardin-Jefferson 2
21-3A
Diboll 13 Woodville 7
Central Heights 7 Newton 1
22-3A
Kirbyville 5 Warren 1
Anahuac 6 Kountze 0
Orangefield 8 Buna 2
24-2A
Chester 19 Leggett 4 (3 inn)
Colmesneil 10 San Augustine 2
25-2A
West Hardin 21 Hull-Daisetta 3 (5 inn)
Big Sandy 19 Deweyville 3 (5 inn)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL (April 14)
21-6A
Kingwood 13 West Brook 1 (5 inn)
Summer Creek 15 Beaumont United 0 (3 inn)
21-5A
PNG 15 Port Arthur Memorial 0 (3 inn)
Nederland 11 Baytown Lee 2
19-4A
LCM 4 Jasper 0
Bridge City 10 Lumberton 0 (5 inn)
Silsbee 14 West Orange-Stark 4 (5 inn)
20-4A
Huffman Hargrave 9 Hardin-Jefferson 8
Hamshire-Fannett 9 Livingston 0
22-3A
Orangefield 4 Buna 0
Kountze 7 Anahuac 1
Kirbyville 16 Warren 1 (4 inn)
23-2A
Chester 6 Chireno 5
Woden 10 Colmesneil 0 (6 inn)
24-2A
West Hardin 8 Hull-Daisetta 4
Deweyville 4 Big Sandy 3 (8 inn)