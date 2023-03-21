Nederland takes round one over PNG in 17-5A

Bulldogs grab first district win over rival Indians

PORT NECHES, Texas — Nederland broke into the win column for the first time in district play with a wild 9-7 win at Port Neches-Groves Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (12-5, 1-2) erased a 1-0 early Indian lead with three runs in the second inning on just one hit. Big Ned took advantage of a passed ball, wild pitch and a fielders choice groundout to gain the momentum.

Nederland would build a 6-2 lead after five innings, only to see the Tribe (11-6-1, 1-2) fire back with four runs to tie things up.

It wouldn't take long for the Dogs to jump back on top as they plated three runs in their final at bat.

Each team finished the night with seven hits, but four errors would come back to haunt the Indians. The rematch between the Mid-County rivals is scheduled for Friday night in Nederland.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

21-6A

West Brook 4 Atascocita 3 (8 inn)

Kingwood 27 Beaumont United 0

17-5A

Baytown Lee 10 Port Arthur Memorial 0

Nederland 9 Port Neches-Groves 7

19-4A

Silsbee 5 Vidor 1

Lumberton 12 West Orange-Stark 1

#13 Bridge City 7 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3

20-4A

Splendora 3 Hardin-Jefferson 2

#17 Huffman Hargrave 6 Hamshire-Fannett 4

21-3A

#4 Central Heights 10 Newton 0

24-2A

Chester 17 Colmesneil 0

25-2A

Evadale 17 Hull-Daisetta 1

Evadale 20 Hull-Daisetta 7

TAPPS DII-5

#14 Second Baptist 5 Kelly 2

Non-District

Jasper 4 Rusk 2

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

21-6A

Kingwood 19 West Brook 0

Summer Creek 27 Beaumont United 2

17-5A

Nederland 22 Baytown Lee 2

Port Neches-Groves 16 Port Arthur Memorial 0

19-4A

#14 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 5 Jasper 4

Bridge City 10 Lumberton 0

Silsbee 20 West Orange-Stark 6

20-4A

Hardin-Jefferson 12 Splendora 11

#9 Hamshire-Fannett 8 Huffman Hargrave 4