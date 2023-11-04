Lumberton takes it to Bridge City in 19-4A play

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton took over sole possession of first place in 19-4A with a dominating performance against Bridge City Tuesday night.
The Raiders plated five runs in the opening frame and never looked back as they took down the Cardinals in five innings, 11-1.
Lumberton ups their record to (17-5-2, 7-2) on the season, while Bridge City slips to (16-6, 4-3).
The same two teams will meet again Friday night at Bridge City's Chuck Young Field.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL (April 11)
21-6A
Kingwood 4 West Brook 1
Summer Creek 19 Beaumont United 1 (5 inn)
17-5A
Barbers Hill 17 Port Arthur Memorial 0 (5 inn)
Port Neches-Groves 8 Crosby 5 (9 inn)
Nederland 8 Baytown Lee 1
19-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 4 Jasper 3
Lumberton 11 Bridge City 1 (5 inn)
Silsbee 11 West Orange-Stark 5
20-4A
Hardin-Jefferson 2 Hamshire-Fannett 1
21-3A
#4 Central Heights 5 #14 Woodville 2
22-3A
#3 Orangefield 5 Warren 2
#15 Buna 13 East Chambers 0 (5 inn)
Anahuac 2 Hardin 1
Kirbyville 6 Kountze 1
25-2A
Big Sandy 7 Deweyville 6
Evadale 19 High Island 9 (6 inn)
West Hardin 7 Hull-Daisetta 4
TAPPS DII-5
#13 Kelly 10 St. John XXIII 0 (5 inn)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL (April 11)
17-5A
Baytown Sterling 15 Port Arthur Memorial 0 (3 inn)
Crosby 9 Nederland 1
Port Neches-Groves 14 Baytown Lee 3 (6 inn)
19-4A
Bridge City 3 Vidor 0
LCM 7 Lumberton 3
Jasper 11 Silsbee 5
20-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 9 Hardin-Jefferson 2
22-3A
Anahuac 21 Hardin 1 (3 inn)
Buna 8 East Chambers 1
Kirbyville 2 Kountze 1
Orangefield 16 Warren 1 (5 inn)
24-2A
Deweyville 3 Big Sandy 0
West Hardin 6 Hull-Daisetta 3