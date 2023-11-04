Lumberton takes it to Bridge City in 19-4A play

Raiders remain in first place with dominating performance against Bridge City

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton took over sole possession of first place in 19-4A with a dominating performance against Bridge City Tuesday night.

The Raiders plated five runs in the opening frame and never looked back as they took down the Cardinals in five innings, 11-1.

Lumberton ups their record to (17-5-2, 7-2) on the season, while Bridge City slips to (16-6, 4-3).

The same two teams will meet again Friday night at Bridge City's Chuck Young Field.