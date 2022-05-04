Livingston pulls away late to down Hardin-Jefferson, 9-1

SOUR LAKE, Texas — A four run sixth inning helped power Livingston past Hardin-Jefferson Tuesday night in Sour Lake, 9-1.
The Hawks entered the night a half game back of the district leading Lions, but fell to (14-6-1, 4-2) with the loss.
Meanwhile Livingston (12-2-1, 6-0) continues to sit on top of District 21-4A.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
21-6A
West Brook 8 Kingwood 3
21-5A
Galena Park 11 Beaumont United 0
Nederland 13 Port Arthur Memorial 3
(13) Crosby 8 Port Neches-Groves 1
21-4A
Livingston 9 (19) Hardin-Jefferson 1
22-4A
Bridge City 4 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0
Lumberton 25 West Orange-Stark 0
22-3A
(18) Woodville 12 Newton 1
Anahuac 13 Warren 3
Buna 3 Kountze 1
25-2A
Big Sandy 12 Sabine Pass 0
West Hardin 14 High Island 4
TAPPS
St. Pius X 2 Kelly 0
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
22-5A
Crosby 11 Nederland 0
21-4A
(13) Hamshire-Fannett 10 Splendora 0
22-4A
Bridge City 4 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 2
Vidor 6 Silsbee 2
Lumberton 16 West Orange-Stark 2
22-3A
(15) Kountze 11 Buna 6
Woodville 14 Newton 0
Kirbyville 11 East Chambers 1
NON-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves 6 Orangefield 1