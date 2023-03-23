Kelly tops Andy Pettitte led Second Baptist, 5-2

Kelly grabs crucial win over defending State Champions

BEAUMONT, Texas — In a game that featured plenty of Major League talent on the coaching staffs, Kelly picked up a crucial district win over defending State Champion Second Baptist, 5-2.

The Eagles, who are led by former big leaguer Andy Pettitte, jumped ahead when his son Luke delivered a two run blast in their opening at bat.

Second Baptist held that advantage until the Bulldogs got things going in the third. Gibson Bitar was the first Dawg to cross the plate when he scored in a wild pitch in the turf.

Moments later Ryan Brown poked a shot to the right side, bringing in Gage Lawdermilk.

The Dawg attack would be capped off when Sam Bavilaqua laced a ball down the third base line that was snagged. Despite the tag of third base on the force play, Brown was able to score.

Kelly (10-10, 3-2) would never look back, scoring two more times in the fifth to put the game away, earning a split with the fourteenth ranked Eagles (6-13, 3-3) for the week.