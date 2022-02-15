Kelly downs Lutheran South in dramatic fashion

BEAUMONT, Texas — Former Major Leaguer Jason Tyner has built a loaded schedule in his first season leading Kelly's baseball team.
The Bulldogs dropped their season opener last week to 2021 TAPPS 5A State Semifinalist The Woodlands Christian, 2-1.
Tuesday night three time defending TAPPS 5A State Champion Lutheran South made the journey to Beaumont.
This time Tyner's team came out on top 3-2 thanks to a wild walk-off.
With Gage Peterson standing on third, a wild pitch flew past the batters head and off the backstop. The ball would bounce straight back to the LSA catcher, but Peterson never slowed down. Peterson would jar the ball loose after trying to leap above the tag. Peterson landed awkwardly, missing home plate. After a mad scramble the pitchers throw back to the catcher would get away, allowing Peterson to finally touch the plate and end the game.
The Bulldogs (1-1) will travel to Houston Friday to face Trinity Valley and Kinkaid.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Kelly 3 (#9 PVT) Lutheran South 2
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Port Neches-Groves 12 Woodville 1
WP- Vines 12 K's
Vines 3-5, 2 HR
Bridge City 5 Nederland 0
WP - Fall 19 K's (No-Hitter)
Kountze 19 Orangefield 0
Hamshire-Fannett 5 Vidor 0
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
21-5A
(1) Beaumont United 73 Port Arthur Memorial 33
17-4A
Center 58 Jasper 49
21-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 77 Splendora 57
(11) Hardin-Jefferson 62 Livingston 48
22-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 56 Bridge City 48
West Orange-Stark 59 Lumberton 57
(2) Silsbee 104 Vidor 41
22-3A
East Chambers 58 Anahuac 33
Buna 67 Newton 64 (OT)
Warren 49 Kirbyville 47
Kountze 74 Woodville 63
24-2A
Brookeland 75 Spurger 55
25-2A
West Hardin 70 Sabine Pass 25
28-1A
Leggett 76 High Island 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 2 Port Arthur Memorial 1
Beaumont United 0 Barbers Hill 0
21-4A
Silsbee 3 Bridge City 1
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 2 Hardin-Jefferson 0
Lumberton 1 Jasper 0
22-4A
Splendora 4 Hamshire-Fannett 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
21-6A
West Brook 3 Atascocita 2
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 6 Port Arthur Memorial 1
21-4A
Lumberton 8 Jasper 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 2 Hardin-Jefferson 0
22-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 1 Splendora 0