Kelly advances to TAPPS DII State Championship!

Bulldogs to battle Midland Christian for State Title!

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Kelly Bulldogs will play for the TAPPS Division II State Championship after defeating defending champion Second Baptist 3-1 in Arlington Monday afternoon.

Jason Tyner's ballclub displayed great defense and timely hitting to down their district rival for a second time this season.

While the Dawgs (23-11) got the win, the Eagles (14-17) were the first to get on the board.

Kelly got out a bases loaded jam in the first inning thanks to a double play, but weren't able to keep Second Baptist in check during their next at bat.

A double off the bat of Wes Baker brought in Grayson Willey for the first run of the afternoon.

It stayed that way until Kelly came to the plate in the third. Ryan Brown laced a grounder into left field to plate Austin Brown and tie things up.

The Eagles threatened again in the fourth, only to see Rhett Knox record a huge strike out to end the inning. Moments later a lightning strike halted play.

Things would pick back up over an hour later with Second Baptist starting pitcher Luke Pettitte being replaced.

Kelly would take advantage, scoring once in the fourth and again in the fifth to secure the win.

Rhett Knox upped his record to (11-0), going the distance while striking five and scattering four hits.

The Dawgs will return to action at 10:00 am at UT Arlington against Midland Christian. The Mustangs (24-11) won a tight game over Fort Worth Christian 3-2 in the early semifinal game Monday.