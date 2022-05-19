High School Baseball Regional Quarterfinals/Regional Semifinals Schedule and Highlights

Orangefield, Woodville, Buna and Chester are the last baseball teams standing from Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL High School Baseball Playoffs are inching closer to the State Tournament with four local teams remaining in the hunt.

Check back throughout the weekend for updates on Orangefield, Woodville, Buna and Chester.

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS, GAME 1

(10) Orangefield 12 (19) Livingston 6

Down in Port Neches, Orangefield hammered Livingston 12-6 in their 4A Regional Quarterfinal series opener.

The Bobcats (27-2-1) were clinging to a 6-4 lead before blowing things open in the sixth innings with six runs. Brennon Lecog led Orangefield at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two doubles and four runs batted in. Kameryn Henderson also had a two-run home run in the win.

The series will continue Friday night at 7:00 pm in Cleveland.

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(10) Orangefield (27-2-1) vs (19) Livingston (19-4-1)

G1: Orangefield 12 Livingston 6

G2: Friday 7:00 pm, Cleveland High School

G3: Saturday 4:00 pm, Cleveland High School (if necessary)

Winner vs (6) China Spring or (15) Rusk

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS, GAME 1

(15) Central Heights 5 Buna 4 (8 innings)

Buna gave Central Heights all they could in Jasper Thursday night before falling to the Blue Devils 5-4 in eight innings.

With the game tied in the top of the 8th, Mitchell Ashley grounded out to shortstop to score what would be the winning run. Central Heights (28-5) pulled out the win despite only record five hits off three Cougar pitchers.

The loss means Buna (20-10) must defeat the Blue Devils twice Saturday at Lufkin Hudson to extend their season.

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Buna (20-10) vs (15) Central Heights (28-5)

G1: Central Heights 5 Buna 4 (8 innings)

G2: Saturday 4:00 pm, Lufkin Hudson High School

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (17) Franklin or Whitney

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(13) Woodville (23-9) vs (7) Diboll (32-2)

G1: Friday 7:00 pm, Lufkin High School

G2: Saturday 3:00 pm, Jasper High School

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS, GAME 1

Chester 8 Kennard

Chester is one win away from the Class 1A Region III Championship after downing Kennard 8-6 Thursday night.

The Yellowjackets (17-7) were paced by Cole Clarke and Carsyn Whitworth who both had a pair of hits with two runs driven in.

Chester outhit the Tigers 9-6 while also taking advantage of six Kennard errors.

The series will wrap up Friday evening at Gary High School.