High School Baseball Bi-District Playoff Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL baseball playoffs are slated to get started later this week. As usual the 409 is full of talent ready to make deep runs in the postseason.
Check back throughout the week for scores and highlights
6A BI-DISTRICT
West Brook vs Pasadena Memorial
G1: Friday 4:00 pm, West Brook High School
G2: Saturday 1:00 pm, Pasadena Memorial High School
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs (12) Pearland or TBD
5A BI-DISTRICT
Nederland vs (3) Friendswood
G1: Friday 6:30 pm, Nederland High School
G2: Saturday 1:00 pm, Friendswood High School
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs Waltrip or Kempner
4A BI-DISTRICT
Jasper vs (6) China Spring
A&M Consolidated High School
G1: Friday 7:00 pm
G2: Saturday 1:00 pm
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs Taylor or Smithville
4A BI-DISTRICT
(10) Orangefield vs Liberty
G1: Friday 5:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial High School
G2: Following Game 2, Goose Creek Memorial High School
G3: Saturday 1:00 pm, Port Neches-Groves High School (if necessary)
Winner vs Mickey Leland or Navasota
4A BI-DISTRICT
Bridge City vs Huffman Hargrave
Bridge City High School
G1: Friday 7:30 pm
G2: Saturday 2:00 pm
G3: Following Game 3 (if necessary)
Winner vs Furr or El Campo
4A BI-DISTRICT
Silsbee vs Hardin-Jefferson
G1: Thursday 7:00 pm, Silsbee High School
G2: Friday 7:00 pm, Hardin-Jefferson High School
G3: Saturday 3:00 pm, Silsbee High School (if necessary)
Winner vs (9) Bellville or North Forest
4A BI-DISTRICT
Vidor vs (19) Livingston
Friday 6:30 pm, Crosby High School
Winner vs Sealy or Washington
3A BI-DISTRICT
(13) Woodville vs Hemphill
Angelina College
G1: Friday 6:00 pm
G2: Saturday 4:00 pm
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs Tarkington or East Bernard
3A BI-DISTRICT
Buna vs Huntington
G1: Friday 7:00 pm, Huntington High School
G2: Saturday 10:00 am, Buna High School
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs Anderson-Shiro or Van Vleck
3A BI-DISTRICT
Anahuac vs (15) Central Heights
Jasper High School
G1: Friday 4:00 pm
G2: Saturday 4:00 pm
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs (19) Danbury or Coldspring-Oakhurst
3A BI-DISTRICT
Kountze vs (7) Diboll
Cleveland High School
G1: Friday 7:00 pm
G2: Saturday 4:00 pm
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs Boling or New Waverly
2A BI-DISTRICT
Colmesneil vs (1) Garrison
Shelbyville High School
G1: Friday 6:00 pm
G2: Following Game 1
G3: Saturday 3:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs Groveton or Lovelady
2A BI-DISTRICT
Brookeland vs Shelbyville
Pollok Central High School
G1: Friday 6:00 pm
G2: Saturday 2:00 pm
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs (6) Centerville or Cushing
2A BI-DISTRICT
(18) Evadale vs Somerville
Willis High School
G1: Friday 4:00 pm
G2: Following Game 2
G3: TBD (if necessary)
Winner vs Flatonia or Thrall
2A BI-DISTRICT
West Hardin vs Burton
Westfield High School
G1: Friday 7:00 pm
G2: Saturday 4:00 pm
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs (12) Thorndale or Ganado
2A BI-DISTRICT
Deweyville vs Mumford
Splendora High School
G1: Friday 6:00 pm
G2: Following Game 1
G3: Saturday 1:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs Holland or Weimar
1A BI-DISTRICT
Chester, Bye
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Chester vs North Zulch or Centerville
1A BI-DISTRICT
High Island vs Round Top Carmine
Friday 6:30 pm, Waller High School
Winner vs TBD