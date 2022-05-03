High School Baseball Bi-District Playoff Schedule

Local baseball teams open postseason play this week

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL baseball playoffs are slated to get started later this week. As usual the 409 is full of talent ready to make deep runs in the postseason.

6A BI-DISTRICT

West Brook vs Pasadena Memorial

G1: Friday 4:00 pm, West Brook High School

G2: Saturday 1:00 pm, Pasadena Memorial High School

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (12) Pearland or TBD

5A BI-DISTRICT

Nederland vs (3) Friendswood

G1: Friday 6:30 pm, Nederland High School

G2: Saturday 1:00 pm, Friendswood High School

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Waltrip or Kempner

4A BI-DISTRICT

Jasper vs (6) China Spring

A&M Consolidated High School

G1: Friday 7:00 pm

G2: Saturday 1:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Taylor or Smithville

4A BI-DISTRICT

(10) Orangefield vs Liberty

G1: Friday 5:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial High School

G2: Following Game 2, Goose Creek Memorial High School

G3: Saturday 1:00 pm, Port Neches-Groves High School (if necessary)

Winner vs Mickey Leland or Navasota

4A BI-DISTRICT

Bridge City vs Huffman Hargrave

Bridge City High School

G1: Friday 7:30 pm

G2: Saturday 2:00 pm

G3: Following Game 3 (if necessary)

Winner vs Furr or El Campo

4A BI-DISTRICT

Silsbee vs Hardin-Jefferson

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm, Silsbee High School

G2: Friday 7:00 pm, Hardin-Jefferson High School

G3: Saturday 3:00 pm, Silsbee High School (if necessary)

Winner vs (9) Bellville or North Forest

4A BI-DISTRICT

Vidor vs (19) Livingston

Friday 6:30 pm, Crosby High School

Winner vs Sealy or Washington

3A BI-DISTRICT

(13) Woodville vs Hemphill

Angelina College

G1: Friday 6:00 pm

G2: Saturday 4:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Tarkington or East Bernard

3A BI-DISTRICT

Buna vs Huntington

G1: Friday 7:00 pm, Huntington High School

G2: Saturday 10:00 am, Buna High School

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Anderson-Shiro or Van Vleck

3A BI-DISTRICT

Anahuac vs (15) Central Heights

Jasper High School

G1: Friday 4:00 pm

G2: Saturday 4:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (19) Danbury or Coldspring-Oakhurst

3A BI-DISTRICT

Kountze vs (7) Diboll

Cleveland High School

G1: Friday 7:00 pm

G2: Saturday 4:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Boling or New Waverly

2A BI-DISTRICT

Colmesneil vs (1) Garrison

Shelbyville High School

G1: Friday 6:00 pm

G2: Following Game 1

G3: Saturday 3:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Groveton or Lovelady

2A BI-DISTRICT

Brookeland vs Shelbyville

Pollok Central High School

G1: Friday 6:00 pm

G2: Saturday 2:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (6) Centerville or Cushing

2A BI-DISTRICT

(18) Evadale vs Somerville

Willis High School

G1: Friday 4:00 pm

G2: Following Game 2

G3: TBD (if necessary)

Winner vs Flatonia or Thrall

2A BI-DISTRICT

West Hardin vs Burton

Westfield High School

G1: Friday 7:00 pm

G2: Saturday 4:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (12) Thorndale or Ganado

2A BI-DISTRICT

Deweyville vs Mumford

Splendora High School

G1: Friday 6:00 pm

G2: Following Game 1

G3: Saturday 1:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Holland or Weimar

1A BI-DISTRICT

Chester, Bye

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Chester vs North Zulch or Centerville

1A BI-DISTRICT

High Island vs Round Top Carmine

Friday 6:30 pm, Waller High School

Winner vs TBD