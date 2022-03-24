Hamshire-Fannett drops district tilt with Livingston, 11-4

In a game that was close most of the night, the Longhorns took a 1-0 lead on a wild sequence in the 4th inning.

With the bases loaded and one out, Kegan Wyble popped up to short stop. Infield fly was never called and the ball would be dropped, leading to a mad dash around the diamond. A force play was made at second before another baserunner was tagged out at third for a double play, but not before Mason Stark was able to score.