Gladiators hold ceremony for college signees

Local select baseball program continues to churn out college athletes

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas is home to some great baseball players and great select baseball programs. Without a doubt the Gladiators are one of the best with multiple members of the organization signing to play at the next level.

Family and friends gathered at the Southeast Texas Baseball Academy Tuesday night to celebrate the very special occasion.

Director Morgan Walker is thrilled to see so many of his players move on to the next level.

"It' real exciting. These guys have been with us, I mean we've had a lot of these guys since they were seven, eight years old. So to see them finally graduate and I think we pretty much had a record-breaking number. We're going to have sixteen right now, possibly more Gladiators get a chance to play college baseball at the next level. So me and all the other Gladiator coaches are extremely excited."

While all of the ceremonies are emotional for Walker, this one was a even more special with his son Easton headed to Bossier Parish Community College.

"Every year I tear up. Just to see the parents reaction for the kids and all this stuff. For me now, I've always kind of was hoping one day that my son Easton would get a chance to get to play at the next level and he is. So him being here tonight and getting to do this is extremely exciting"

Meanwhile Hardin-Jefferson's Brayden Edwards says signing with Texas A&M is a dream come true.