Former Major Leaguer Jason Tyner hopes to help Kelly baseball become nationally recognized

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jason Tyner era at Kelly is officially underway. Tuesday afternoon he was on campus to discuss improvements that are in the works including turf, new dugouts and a locker room among other things.
While the Bulldogs are an established power on the diamond with four State appearances since 2015, Tyner thinks the program can reach an even higher level.
"I'm very excited. You know I kind of think this is the next step in my baseball coaching life and I have a son going into the sixth grade who never really got to see me play. So I'm real excited for the opportunity for him to grow up on this field and hopefully for him to get to compete for State Championships at Kelly. I think that the support this school offers not only academically, athletically, life after high school. You know Kelly is going to be hard to beat. I think last year a hundred percent of the seniors went to college. There's not a whole lot better options in Southeast Texas academically and I think we're going to take the baseball thing to another level. It's already been a great program and we're going to bring in the right pieces to make this thing special."
Tyner is well established in the youth baseball community and knows how much talent is in the 409.
"There's very few baseball players in this area that haven't played in my fall league, gone to a summer camp, played with or against me. The talent is here. You know this area deserves a program like this. This area deserves a program that hopefully one day will be nationally recognized and program that competes for state championships every year. That's my goal and I think I have the support here from the school and the Athletic Director Coach Williams. I think the pieces are here. You know if I do my job this could be pretty special. "