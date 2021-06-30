Former Major Leaguer Jason Tyner hopes to help Kelly baseball become nationally recognized

Tyner is looking to bring Kelly baseball to an even higher level

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jason Tyner era at Kelly is officially underway. Tuesday afternoon he was on campus to discuss improvements that are in the works including turf, new dugouts and a locker room among other things.

While the Bulldogs are an established power on the diamond with four State appearances since 2015, Tyner thinks the program can reach an even higher level.

"I'm very excited. You know I kind of think this is the next step in my baseball coaching life and I have a son going into the sixth grade who never really got to see me play. So I'm real excited for the opportunity for him to grow up on this field and hopefully for him to get to compete for State Championships at Kelly. I think that the support this school offers not only academically, athletically, life after high school. You know Kelly is going to be hard to beat. I think last year a hundred percent of the seniors went to college. There's not a whole lot better options in Southeast Texas academically and I think we're going to take the baseball thing to another level. It's already been a great program and we're going to bring in the right pieces to make this thing special."

Tyner is well established in the youth baseball community and knows how much talent is in the 409.