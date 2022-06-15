East Baseball All-Stars take it to the West, 12-1

MONT BELVIEU, Texas — The West struck first, but it was the East that pulled away for a 12-1 blowout win in the CHRISTUS Health All-Star Classic Baseball Game.
Barbers Hill's Brodey Williams scored on an error in the first inning to give the West and early advantage.
It wouldn't take the East long to answer. After tying things up at one, Buna's Dylan Graffagnino laced a ball to the left side to tie things up.
After an East baserunner was tagged out trying to score on a wild pitch, Port Neches-Groves' Ryley Chiassan ripped a double into the left center giving the East a 3-1 lead.
West Brook's Sam Hall would be named the East MVP after the game, while Liberty's Mason Goudeau took home the award for the West.
The CHRISTUS Health All-Star Classic will continue Thursday at East Chambers High School with volleyball getting started at 4:00 pm, followed by girls basketball and boys basketball.